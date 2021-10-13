Algert Global LLC Acquires 4,113 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates makes up approximately 0.8% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,637. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 100.12 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

