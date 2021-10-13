Algert Global LLC Acquires New Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Anthem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.45. 30,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,111. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

