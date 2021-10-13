Algert Global LLC Acquires New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.95.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.92. 399,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,829,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.20 and its 200-day moving average is $232.52.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

