Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 316.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,480 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avaya worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. 12,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,824. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 328.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.18.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

