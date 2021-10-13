Algert Global LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $626.75. 77,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,705. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $573.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $277.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.32.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.