Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.10% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 29.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 166.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,937 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $47.25. 2,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,017. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $167,332.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

