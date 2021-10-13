Algert Global LLC Buys 14,250 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,776 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dropbox by 890.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,611 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Dropbox by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,489 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.80. 64,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717,127. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $57,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,253 shares of company stock worth $1,948,048 in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

