Algert Global LLC Buys 289 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.8% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $588.00. 41,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,747. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $629.96 and a 200-day moving average of $570.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, boosted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

