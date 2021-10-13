Algert Global LLC Buys New Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,979 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Shares of WSO stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.11. The company had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,263. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

