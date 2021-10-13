Algert Global LLC Cuts Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.07. 1,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.03. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

