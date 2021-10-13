Algert Global LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,670 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life makes up 0.7% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3,971.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 68,823 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE:AEL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

