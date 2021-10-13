Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 46.2% during the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $2,354,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $11.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.15. 34,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,632. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

