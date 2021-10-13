Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $2,794,585.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,197 shares of company stock valued at $18,870,825. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,132. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.17 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

