Algert Global LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 414.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,463 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,825,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 19.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,735,000 after buying an additional 364,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,694,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

SLGN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,835. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

