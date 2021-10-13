Algert Global LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cowen worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cowen by 23.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 59.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cowen by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cowen during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of COWN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,685. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $45,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,882 shares of company stock worth $275,280. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.