Algert Global LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after buying an additional 1,252,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $75,766,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,833,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.56.

MNST traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 52,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,194. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

