Algert Global LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,654. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

