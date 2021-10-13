Algert Global LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,639 shares during the quarter. Cirrus Logic comprises 0.8% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641 in the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.61. 12,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,681. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

