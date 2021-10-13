Algert Global LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $26.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,273.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,730. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,353.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,372.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

