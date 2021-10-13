Algert Global LLC Invests $1.40 Million in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

