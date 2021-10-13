Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Copart by 15.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

CPRT traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $139.13. 9,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,626. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $152.75. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

