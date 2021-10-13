Algert Global LLC Purchases 1,534 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Waters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Waters by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Waters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAT traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $340.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,230. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.71 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

