Algert Global LLC Purchases 8,632 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.09% of Encore Wire worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,458,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,252,000 after buying an additional 170,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,795,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,564,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of WIRE traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,683. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.43. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 2.17%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

