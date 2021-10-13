Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 20,332 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Carter’s comprises about 0.7% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,554,000 after buying an additional 1,168,526 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 603,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,235,000 after buying an additional 554,739 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after buying an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 44.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,676 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth $27,225,000.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.85. 2,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.74. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

