Algert Global LLC Raises Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,861 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 42,185 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for 0.8% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 398,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 487.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,533 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. 238,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,664,473. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

