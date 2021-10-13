Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 308.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $75.13. The company had a trading volume of 105,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,041. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

