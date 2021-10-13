Algert Global LLC Sells 4,706 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. Bruker comprises about 0.6% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,927,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,695,000 after purchasing an additional 51,993 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,404,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 172,120 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,144. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

