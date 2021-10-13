Algert Global LLC Sells 888 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. RH accounts for approximately 0.9% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RH by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in RH by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

RH stock traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $638.82. 7,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $684.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $665.19. RH has a 12 month low of $330.64 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

