Algert Global LLC Trims Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $4.72 on Wednesday, hitting $1,359.97. 1,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,161. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,511.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,390.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $985.05 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total value of $187,721.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

