Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Lumina Fund Management LLC

Lumina Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.0% of Lumina Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lumina Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,173,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

