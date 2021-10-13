Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.3% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $427,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,982,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $10,408,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CLSA lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,173,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.79. The company has a market capitalization of $454.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

