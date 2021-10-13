Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683,534 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $94,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 78,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 35,052 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $149,654.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,675,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,394,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 626,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,488,983. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

ALGM stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

