AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.23

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.23 and traded as low as $12.19. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 95,448 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,232 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

