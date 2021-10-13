Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Update

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 653,200 shares, an increase of 302.0% from the September 15th total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESE. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 59,892 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 54,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

