Alpha Finance Lab Achieves Market Capitalization of $459.69 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $459.69 million and $33.57 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00067055 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 146.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004597 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00013184 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars.

