Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,700 shares, an increase of 238.6% from the September 15th total of 107,400 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

TKNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKNO stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Alpha Teknova has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.10.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.