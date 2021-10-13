Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $164,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 508,728 shares of company stock worth $459,355,508. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

Shares of GOOG traded up $19.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,753.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,418. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,806.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,569.11. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,514.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.