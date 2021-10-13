Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s 4th Largest Position

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $183,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $15.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,744.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,792.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2,530.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,508.48 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.