Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $108,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 3,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 27,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 252,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $617,238,000 after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,873,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $15.57 on Wednesday, reaching $2,744.55. The company had a trading volume of 32,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,792.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2,530.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,508.48 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

