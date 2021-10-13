Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,323 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Altimeter Growth were worth $33,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth by 28.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth by 8.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 862,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 64,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Altimeter Growth stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

