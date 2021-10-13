Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALS. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price target (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.31.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

ALS traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.09. 82,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,103. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$707.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,398.00. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$10.45 and a one year high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.