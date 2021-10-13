AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,853,000 after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 76.2% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,858,000 after purchasing an additional 193,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $696.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $345.19 and a 52 week high of $703.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $610.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

