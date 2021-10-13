American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,023,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.35% of American Airlines Group worth $1,420,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

