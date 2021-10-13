American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Up 387.7% in September

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 387.7% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMC opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. American Bio Medica has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -2.06.

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

