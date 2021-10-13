American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 12,317 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -2.06.

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

