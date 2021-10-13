American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,100 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the September 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMYZF opened at 0.71 on Wednesday. American Manganese has a 12-month low of 0.14 and a 12-month high of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.88.

About American Manganese

American Manganese, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. The firm focuses in recycling lithium ion batteries (LIBS) and minerals needed in the battery and steel manufacturing industry. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties.

