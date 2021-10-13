American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,100 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the September 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMYZF opened at 0.71 on Wednesday. American Manganese has a 12-month low of 0.14 and a 12-month high of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.88.
