American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.37 Million

Analysts forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report sales of $65.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.90 million to $68.92 million. American Well posted sales of $62.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $255.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.86 million to $258.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $347.84 million, with estimates ranging from $333.69 million to $359.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.84.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -3.70.

In other American Well news, CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $267,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 259,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,161.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $65,580.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 702,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,206.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

