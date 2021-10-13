Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Up 412.7% in September

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, an increase of 412.7% from the September 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.14%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

