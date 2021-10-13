ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMSSY. Oddo Bhf lowered AMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. AMS has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

