Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $164.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $115.64 and a 1 year high of $178.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day moving average is $163.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after acquiring an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

